UFC 321 takes place this coming Saturday, October 25th in Abu Dhabi and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally gets to make his first title defense as he goes up against former interim champ Ciryl Gane, who comes in off back-to-back wins.



In the co-main event there’s a fight for the vacant women’s strawweight title as Virna Jandiroba rides the wave of a five-fight winning streak into a clash with Mackenzie Dern, who has won her last two bouts.



Umar Nurmagomedov’s unsuccessful attempt to seize the bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili last time out ended a six-fight winning streak and now he looks to get back on track against Mario Bautista, who is looking to add to the eight-fight unbeaten run he’s been on over the past 3+ years.



Alexander Volkov saw a four-fight winning streak snapped by this event’s headline Ciryl Gane back in December of last year and now gets back into the Octagon against Jailton Almeida, who has gone 8-1 in the UFC so far.



Aleksander Rakic will attempt to dig himself out of a three-fight losing slump when he opens up the main card against Azamat Murzakanov, who holds a perfect 15-0 career to date, including five wins in the UFC.



Check out the full UFC 321 fight card below.



Main Card



Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida

Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov



Prelims



Ľudovít Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Park Jun-yong

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo

Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett

Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue