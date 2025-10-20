UFC 321 Fight Card

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 321 Fight Card

UFC 321 takes place this coming Saturday, October 25th in Abu Dhabi and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally gets to make his first title defense as he goes up against former interim champ Ciryl Gane, who comes in off back-to-back wins.

In the co-main event there’s a fight for the vacant women’s strawweight title as Virna Jandiroba rides the wave of a five-fight winning streak into a clash with Mackenzie Dern, who has won her last two bouts.

Umar Nurmagomedov’s unsuccessful attempt to seize the bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili last time out ended a six-fight winning streak and now he looks to get back on track against Mario Bautista, who is looking to add to the eight-fight unbeaten run he’s been on over the past 3+ years.

Alexander Volkov saw a four-fight winning streak snapped by this event’s headline Ciryl Gane back in December of last year and now gets back into the Octagon against Jailton Almeida, who has gone 8-1 in the UFC so far.

Aleksander Rakic will attempt to dig himself out of a three-fight losing slump when he opens up the main card against Azamat Murzakanov, who holds a perfect 15-0 career to date, including five wins in the UFC.

Check out the full UFC 321 fight card below.

Main Card

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista
Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida
Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Prelims

Ľudovít Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Park Jun-yong
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo
Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett
Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Possible For January, But Doubts Remain

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Possible For January, But Doubts Remain

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 262 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 262 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-fight Press Conference Video

Brendan Allen Wins After Reinier de Ridder’s Corner Waves Off Fight At Fight Night 262

Brendan Allen Wins After Reinier de Ridder’s Corner Waves Off Fight At Fight Night 262

Mike Malott Beats Kevin Holland By Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Mike Malott Beats Kevin Holland By Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Aiemann Zahabi Beats Marlon Vera By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Aiemann Zahabi Beats Marlon Vera By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Manon Fiorot TKO’s Jasmine Jasudavicius In 74 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 262

Manon Fiorot TKO’s Jasmine Jasudavicius In 74 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 262

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us