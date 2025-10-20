UFC 321 takes place this coming Saturday, October 25th in Abu Dhabi and we’ve got the full fight card below.
In the main event heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally gets to make his first title defense as he goes up against former interim champ Ciryl Gane, who comes in off back-to-back wins.
In the co-main event there’s a fight for the vacant women’s strawweight title as Virna Jandiroba rides the wave of a five-fight winning streak into a clash with Mackenzie Dern, who has won her last two bouts.
Umar Nurmagomedov’s unsuccessful attempt to seize the bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili last time out ended a six-fight winning streak and now he looks to get back on track against Mario Bautista, who is looking to add to the eight-fight unbeaten run he’s been on over the past 3+ years.
Alexander Volkov saw a four-fight winning streak snapped by this event’s headline Ciryl Gane back in December of last year and now gets back into the Octagon against Jailton Almeida, who has gone 8-1 in the UFC so far.
Aleksander Rakic will attempt to dig himself out of a three-fight losing slump when he opens up the main card against Azamat Murzakanov, who holds a perfect 15-0 career to date, including five wins in the UFC.
Check out the full UFC 321 fight card below.
Main Card
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista
Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida
Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Prelims
Ľudovít Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Park Jun-yong
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo
Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett
Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue
