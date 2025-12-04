Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

Sean Strickland has revealed that he’s turned down the opportunity to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC 325 in Australia on January 31st, but he’s still willing to fight ‘Fluffy’ closer to home.

“Yes, I did say no to the Australia card,” Strickland confirmed on X. “Australia, I f—ing love you guys. You guys are all white trash. You’re all like-minded. I feel like we’re one of the same. But I don’t have medical insurance. So you want me to go get my first fight back in Australia and give half my check to you f—-ers and buy your medical insurance? I ain’t f—ing doing it. ‘Fluffy’ don’t want to do it. I don’t want to do it. We ain’t doing it. I love Australia, I love the UFC, but I can’t do it.”

It doesn’t appear like the former middleweight champion is trying to duck the in-form Hernandez though.

“I love the ‘Fluffy’ fight. Let’s get this s—t booked in the States,” Strickland said. “I’m an American. I’m like one of the few real Americans that are fighting in the UFC other than Bryce [Mitchell], so let’s get this booked in the States.

Meanwhile, regardless of what happens if he does fight Hernandez, Strickland has claimed that the top end of the division is now in the slow lane due to Khamzat Chimaev being the current champion.

A little insight on the middleweight division: The middleweight division is on f—ing ice. You’ve got Chimaev, the little whore. He has Ramadan, then he has a surgery, then he’s going to fight Nassourdine [Imavov] in a year and just dry hump Nassourdine. Then he’s got to go back home and kiss the dictator. Maybe his ovaries are hurting. The middleweight division doesn’t exist. I’d be better off trying to fight for a 205 belt than I would the middleweight belt. It don’t exist anymore. This is what we’ve got when we’ve got that little whore.”

