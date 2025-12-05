UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC will hold a special seasonal press conference later today to showcase some of the big events and fights they have coming up in the early months of 2026 to kick off their new Paramount+ broadcasting deal.

Watch the full presser live below starting at 7pm ET (12am UK).

