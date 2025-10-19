Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Possible For January, But Doubts Remain

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Possible For January, But Doubts Remain

A lightweight title clash between current champion Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett could well be the fight that UFC has in mind for their first big event on Paramount+ in January of next year, but doubts still remain as to whether it will actually happen.

“It’s very possible,” Topuria confirmed during a press conference in Georgia when asked if he could headline a Paramount+ event in January.

Topuria went on to confirm that Pimblett is an opponent he his firmly in his sights.

“I definitely want to fight Paddy because of our history,” Topuria said.

Meanwhile, Pimblett has turned up the heat on his rival by questioning why the fight isn’t booked yet.

“Paddy why hasnt [Hand Sanitizer Boy] signed the contract yet?” Pimblett wrote on Instagram using a nickname he has for Topuria.

That suggests the fight is still not a done deal for Topuria, with the likes of Justin Gaethje still being potential alternatives for him.

However, the star has admitted that his dream fight is actually against Islam Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight title he now owns in order to challenge Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November, but he sees that as more of a blockbuster match-up for the UFC: White House event in June of next year.

“Islam Makhachev,” Topuria said of his desired opponent for the White House event. “I think it would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history: no one has ever fought for a third title, and Islam has dominantly finished everything he needed to do in his division and then changed weight classes. I think it’s a fight of a giant magnitude, which suits us all, as well as the UFC.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 262 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 262 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-fight Press Conference Video

Brendan Allen Wins After Reinier de Ridder’s Corner Waves Off Fight At Fight Night 262

Brendan Allen Wins After Reinier de Ridder’s Corner Waves Off Fight At Fight Night 262

Mike Malott Beats Kevin Holland By Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Mike Malott Beats Kevin Holland By Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Aiemann Zahabi Beats Marlon Vera By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Aiemann Zahabi Beats Marlon Vera By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 262

Manon Fiorot TKO’s Jasmine Jasudavicius In 74 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 262

Manon Fiorot TKO’s Jasmine Jasudavicius In 74 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 262

Charles Jourdain Submits Davey Grant After Flying Knee At UFC Fight Night 262

Charles Jourdain Submits Davey Grant After Flying Knee At UFC Fight Night 262

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us