Aiemann Zahabi Beats Marlon Vera By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 262



Aiemann Zahabi had to bounce back from adversity after being dropped in the second round by Marlon Vera tonight at UFC Fight Night 262 to emerge with a split-decision victory.

Round One

High kick attempt from Vera. Calf kick for Zahabi. Body kick from Zahabi.



Another head kick attempt from Vera that’s blocked. Inside leg kick for Zahabi. Body kick for him. Now a kick from Vera.



Jab for Vera as Zahabi goes for the left hook. Vera continues to probe with the head kick. Couple of punches from Zahabi.



Zahabi with a front kick to the body and then presses in aggressively with a punch too.



Kicks exchanged. Zahabi pressuring again. Left hand for Zahabi after Vera fires off a front kick to the body.



Good left hand from Zahabi. He catches a kick and then fires off the left hand again. Final body kick from Zahabi.



Round Two



Left hand for Vera. Body kick from Zahabi. Leg kicks exchanged. Kick for Vera is met by a punch from Zahabi.



Knee strike from Zahabi is caught by Vera, but isn’t able to do anything with it. Front kick to the body from Vera.



Jab for Zahabi. Now a left hook mixed in. Body kick lands again. Solid jab from Vera and it drops Zahabi! Zahabi able to get back up though, but is backing up as Vera stalks him.



Vera being patient and that gives Zahabi time to clear the cobwebs. One-two from Vera immediately followed up by a good hook to the body.



Zahabi still just backing up here with little though of offense. Body kick for Vera. Final minute of the round and Zahabi is starting to come to life again as he presses forward aggressively with a long series of strikes.



Solid one-two for Zahabi. Now an uppercut. Vera kicks to the leg. Vera catches Zahabi with a punch.



The two fighters bump into each other after the round ends and then stare each other down before finally returning to their corners.



Round Three



Vera feels out with a head kick attempt. Zahabi targets the body. Another head kick attempt from Vera.



Inside leg kick for Zahabi. He lands a jab and Vera connects with his own. Body kick for Zahabi.



Zahabi backs Vera up towards the cage. Body kick for Vera as he moves to the center. Body shot for Zahabi as he bursts forward again. Another body shot gets through.



Kick to the body from Zahabi. Now a body kick. Left hand gets through for Vera. Inside leg kicks from Zahabi and a kick in response from Vera.



Good timing on an uppercut from Zahabi as Vera came into range. Jab for Vera. Body kick for Zahabi. Vera kicks to the calf and Zahabi lands a big punch upstairs.



Solid left hand from Vera. Inside leg kick for Zahabi. Both exchange low kicks. Left hand for Zahabi. leg kick from Vera.



Left hand scores for Vera. He works a knee to the body. Zahabi bursts forward and lands a short left. Head kick attempt from Vera doesn’t land. Couple of punches for Vera.



Axe kick attempt from Vera. Zahabi pumps the jab. Left hook for him, but then gets caught by a punch.



Final few seconds and they start trading big punches, but neither man can find the killer blow, so we’re heading to the scorecards.



Decision

A good battle here then with Vera certainly having the biggest moment when he dropped Zahabi in the second round with a stiff jab, but he didn’t fully capitalize on that and Zahabi came back well in the competitive third round. With Zahabi also having taken the fight to Vera in the first round that proves to be enough for him to edge out a split-decision victory (29-28 x2, 28-29) and extend his winning streak in the Octagon to seven fights.