Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326

A rematch between ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira at lightweight is set to headline UFC 326 in Las Vegas on March 7th.



Both fighters had been talking up the potential fight recently, with there being some speculation as to whether it would happen at the UFC: White House event in June.



However, Holloway had appeared to be eager to fight again sooner than that, and that’s the option the UFC have settled on.



The two stars previously fought each other over a decade ago in August of 2015 at featherweight, but the bout had an unfortunately swift ending when Oliveira suffered what was suspected at the time to be an unusual esophagus tear that left him unable to continue just 1.39mins into the opening round.



Both men have of course gone on to do great things in the UFC since then, with Holloway winning the featherweight title and successfully defending it three times, before later winning the symbolic ‘BMF’ belt, which he has defended once so far.



And Oliveira also went on to become a champion, winning the lightweight title in 2022 and successfully defending it once.



Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 is currently the only fight attached to the UFC 326 event, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.