Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326

A rematch between ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira at lightweight is set to headline UFC 326 in Las Vegas on March 7th.

Both fighters had been talking up the potential fight recently, with there being some speculation as to whether it would happen at the UFC: White House event in June.

However, Holloway had appeared to be eager to fight again sooner than that, and that’s the option the UFC have settled on.

The two stars previously fought each other over a decade ago in August of 2015 at featherweight, but the bout had an unfortunately swift ending when Oliveira suffered what was suspected at the time to be an unusual esophagus tear that left him unable to continue just 1.39mins into the opening round.

Both men have of course gone on to do great things in the UFC since then, with Holloway winning the featherweight title and successfully defending it three times, before later winning the symbolic ‘BMF’ belt, which he has defended once so far.

And Oliveira also went on to become a champion, winning the lightweight title in 2022 and successfully defending it once.

Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 is currently the only fight attached to the UFC 326 event, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026

UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026

UFC 323 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 323 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC 323 Predictions

UFC 323 Predictions

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

Rose Namajunas Now Fights Natalia Silva At UFC 324 After Alexa Grasso Withdraws

Rose Namajunas Now Fights Natalia Silva At UFC 324 After Alexa Grasso Withdraws

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us