UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026

UFC have unveiled their full schedule of events for the 1st quarter of 2026 as they begin their new era on Paramount+.

The promotion had previously announced that their 2026 campaign would kick off with UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett on January 24th and then UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 a week later on January 31st, so the big reveal last night was that UFC 326 will be headlined by a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira on March 7th.

There will be nine events in the space of 10 weeks starting from UFC 324 until the end of March, but due to the lack of events in early January this means there’ll actually be two fewer events in the quarter when compared to this year.

One notable change from 2025 is that there are more shows on the road planned for the 1st quarter, with only two events at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, as opposed to four last year.

That leaves more space for domestic destinations, with Houston and Seattle confirmed to be getting ‘Fight Night’ events in Q1, while as was the case last year, Sydney, Australia, Mexico City, Mexico and London, England will take the international spots.

All the events will air live on Paramount+ in the United States for the price of a standard monthly subscription, with no additional cost being required for the numbered events that in the past would have aired on pay-per-view.

Check out the full line-up below.

UFC Q1 2026 Schedule:

Jan. 24 — UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Jan. 31 — UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney

Feb. 7 — UFC Vegas 113 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Feb. 21 — UFC Houston at Toyota Center in Houston

Feb. 28 — UFC Mexico City at Arena CDMX in Mexico City

March 7 — UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

March 14 — UFC Vegas 114 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas

March 21 — UFC London at the O2 Arena in London

March 28 — UFC Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326

UFC 323 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 323 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC 323 Predictions

UFC 323 Predictions

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

Rose Namajunas Now Fights Natalia Silva At UFC 324 After Alexa Grasso Withdraws

Rose Namajunas Now Fights Natalia Silva At UFC 324 After Alexa Grasso Withdraws

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us