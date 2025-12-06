UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026

UFC have unveiled their full schedule of events for the 1st quarter of 2026 as they begin their new era on Paramount+.



The promotion had previously announced that their 2026 campaign would kick off with UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett on January 24th and then UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 a week later on January 31st, so the big reveal last night was that UFC 326 will be headlined by a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira on March 7th.



There will be nine events in the space of 10 weeks starting from UFC 324 until the end of March, but due to the lack of events in early January this means there’ll actually be two fewer events in the quarter when compared to this year.



One notable change from 2025 is that there are more shows on the road planned for the 1st quarter, with only two events at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, as opposed to four last year.



That leaves more space for domestic destinations, with Houston and Seattle confirmed to be getting ‘Fight Night’ events in Q1, while as was the case last year, Sydney, Australia, Mexico City, Mexico and London, England will take the international spots.



All the events will air live on Paramount+ in the United States for the price of a standard monthly subscription, with no additional cost being required for the numbered events that in the past would have aired on pay-per-view.



Check out the full line-up below.



UFC Q1 2026 Schedule:



Jan. 24 — UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Jan. 31 — UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney

Feb. 7 — UFC Vegas 113 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Feb. 21 — UFC Houston at Toyota Center in Houston

Feb. 28 — UFC Mexico City at Arena CDMX in Mexico City

March 7 — UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

March 14 — UFC Vegas 114 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas

March 21 — UFC London at the O2 Arena in London

March 28 — UFC Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.