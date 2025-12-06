Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 323 results live as they happen as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches Petr Yan in the main event from Las Vegas.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van

Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott

Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

Prelims

Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres

Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farès Ziam

Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner

Iwo Baraniewski vs. İbo Aslan

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli

Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos