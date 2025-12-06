UFC 323 Results (Live)

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 323 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 323 results live as they happen as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches Petr Yan in the main event from Las Vegas.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van
Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira
Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott
Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

Prelims

Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres
Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan
Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farès Ziam

Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira
Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner
Iwo Baraniewski vs. İbo Aslan
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli
Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326

UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026

UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026

UFC 323 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 323 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

UFC 323 Predictions

UFC 323 Predictions

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us