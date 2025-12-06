Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 323 results live as they happen as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches Petr Yan in the main event from Las Vegas.
The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van
Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira
Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott
Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov
Prelims
Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres
Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan
Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farès Ziam
Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira
Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner
Iwo Baraniewski vs. İbo Aslan
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli
Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos