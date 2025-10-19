Charles Jourdain Submits Davey Grant After Flying Knee At UFC Fight Night 262

Charles Jourdain Submits Davey Grant After Flying Knee At UFC Fight Night 262

Charles Jourdain was in the zone tonight against Davy Grant at UFC Fight Night 262 as he first floored him in the first round with a big flying knee strike and then submitted him with a guillotine choke.

Round One

Leg kick from Jourdain is almost caught. Inside leg kick for Grant. Body punch from Jourdain as he darts into range.

Combination from Jourdain. Jumping knee attempt doesn’t pay off. Inside leg kick for Grant. Hook to the body from Grant as Frevola tried for another knee.

Exchange of punches in close. High kick attempt from Jourdain. Superman punch lands for Jourdain and a right hand. Grant fires back with a punch.

Another right hand from Grant. Jumping knee again from Jourdain and this time that one at least partially landed, but Grant wears it well.

Thigh kick from Grant. Again Jourdain jumps up for the flying knee and it lands flush to the face and drops Grant! Grant still conscious but his nose is a mess as he tries to survive on the mat.

Jourdain switches up from ground-and-pound to a submission attempt, going for a guillotine choke, and it’s in very deep and forces the bloody Grant to tap out at 3.05mins of the opening round.

