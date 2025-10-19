UFC Fight Night 262 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 262 event in Vancouver the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



‘Fight Of The Night’ honors went to the closing fight of the preliminary card between Drew Dober and Kyle Prepolec that became a rollercoaster ride with a controversial finish in it’s latter stages.



The opening 10 minutes of the fight was competitive, but Dober was looking worse for wear late in the second round as he was bloodied up, then suffered a gash on his shin and was also knocked down before the bell. However the momentum shifted in the final five minutes after a Dober kick strayed to the groin that would lead to a four-minute time-out while Prepolec tried to recover.



Dober had a point deducted for the foul and the action continued with him knowing he now likely needed a finish to win, and he wasted no time going for that as he aggressively took the fight to Prepolec and bludgeoned him with a relentless barrage of blows to seal a TKO stoppage 73 seconds into the third round.



Charles Jourdain earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards after a spectacular showing that saw him floor Davey Grant with a first round flying knee that landed flush to the face and busted up his nose, before then locking in a guillotine choke on the mat to force the tap-out.



Also earning a bonus award was Aori Qileng, whose fight against Cody Gibson had been demoted to the prelims a day before the event, but made up for that by KO’ing his opponent in just 21 seconds after clocking him with two big right hands that sent him to the canvas before finishing up with hammer-fists on the mat.

