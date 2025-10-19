Manon Fiorot TKO’s Jasmine Jasudavicius In 74 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 262

Manon Fiorot made short work of Jasmine Jasudavicius tonight at UFC Fight Night 262 with a fast TKO finish.

Round One

Jab for Fiorot. She lands again. Right hand gets through for Jasudavicius. Jab again for Fiorot.

Left hand from Fiorot rocks Jasudavicius and leaves her on wobbly legs. Knee to the body from Fiorot and then another sits Jasudavicius down.

Jasudavicius on her knees and Fiorot starts blasting her with punches, leading the ref to step in and wave off the fight for a big TKO victory just 1:14mins into the fight!

Jasudavicius protests the stoppage as she gets back to her feet, but she was clearly in all sorts of trouble after being hurt by the initial punch on the feet.

