UFC Fight Night 262 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 262 results live as they happen from Vancouver, Canada as Reinier de Ridder fights Brendan Allen in the middleweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card

Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng
Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims

Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Park Hyun-sung
Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos
Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

