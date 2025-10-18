UFC Fight Night 262 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 262 results live as they happen from Vancouver, Canada as Reinier de Ridder fights Brendan Allen in the middleweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).



Main Card



Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen

Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott

Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng

Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola



Prelims



Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Park Hyun-sung

Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos

Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober

Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira

Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa

