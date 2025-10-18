Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 262 results live as they happen from Vancouver, Canada as Reinier de Ridder fights Brendan Allen in the middleweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).
Main Card
Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng
Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola
Prelims
Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Park Hyun-sung
Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos
Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa
UFC Fight Night 262 Results (Live)
