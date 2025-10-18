Famed MMA Coach Duke Roufus Has Died At 55-Years-Old

The MMA world is in mourning today after the unexpected news that esteemed MMA coach and former kickboxing ace Duke Roufus has died at 55-years-old.



“Today, the Roufusport family and martial arts world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Duke Roufus, world-renowned top MMA coach, founder, and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy, passed away peacefully in his sleep,” the head coach at Roufusport, Scott Joffe wrote on Facebook. “Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer—he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts. His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.

“Though we grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke’s enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence. The culture he built—rooted in respect, hard work, and family—will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch. His impact will echo in every strike, every lesson, and every victory that bears the Roufusport name.”

Roufus first made a name in the sport of kickboxing along with his older brother Rick, with both going on to win multiple titles over the years, particularly in the 1990’s.



A thunderous kicker in his heyday, Roufus would later prove to also be an astute coach too at his own Roufusport gym in Milwaukee.



He is perhaps best known for helping overseeing the career of Anthony Pettis, who was hailed as a striking prodigy as he rose to stardom first by winning WEC’s lightweight title, including unleashing his infamous ‘Showtime Kick’, before then going on to also win and defend the UFC’s 155lb title too.



It’s well known that Roufus was like a father-figure for both Anthony and his brother Sergio, who he also coached to become a UFC fighter and later a Bellator lightweight champion.



“When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father…. Together we did the impossible and made it to the top!” Anthony Pettis wrote on Instagram after the death of his mentor. “I will always make you proud, you’ve taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on.”

Many stars of the sport sought to be trained by the highly-regarded Roufus over the years, including the likes of Tyrone Woodley, Belal Muhammad, Pat Barry, Alan Belcher, Ben Askren and Ben Rothwell.