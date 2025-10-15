Daniel Cormier Is Fed Up Watching Jose Aldo Retire

Jose Aldo has been a fan favorite over the years, but even Daniel Cormier has admitted that he’s seen the star retire one too many times after watching him make an appearance at a UFC Fight Night event Rio last weekend to symbolically lay his gloves down one last time.



“I’m over. I’m done with it,” Cormier told Chael Sonnen on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast. “At the Hall of Fame when he retired, I was emotional… He goes out and fights again. Then he walks out in Brazil… I can’t get emotional for someone multiple times like that over and over again. I’m done with it Chael.



“Jose, I just want you to be done. If you are done, you’re done Jose. If he walks out in Sao Paulo and does a retirement ceremony again where he goes and puts his gloves down, I’m throwing something into my TV.”



A former WEC and UFC featherweight champion, Aldo initially announced that he was calling time on his career back in 2022 after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili, then confirmed his retirement after being inducted into the Hall Of Fame the following year.



However, after a stint in the boxing ring he unretired from MMA two years later to make his UFC return.

Aldo then won his comeback fight, but has since suffered two decision losses, and after the latter one back in May he stated that his career was over. However, the man known as ‘The King Of Rio’ clearly still had a desire to say goodbye to his home fans one last time, which is why he unexpectedly showed up at Saturday night’s event for another fond farewell.



So, Aldo retires at 39-years-old with a final career record of 32-10, including a four-year reign as the UFC’s featherweight champion.