Daniel Cormier Is Fed Up Watching Jose Aldo Retire

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Daniel Cormier Is Fed Up Watching Jose Aldo Retire

Jose Aldo has been a fan favorite over the years, but even Daniel Cormier has admitted that he’s seen the star retire one too many times after watching him make an appearance at a UFC Fight Night event Rio last weekend to symbolically lay his gloves down one last time.

“I’m over. I’m done with it,” Cormier told Chael Sonnen on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast. “At the Hall of Fame when he retired, I was emotional… He goes out and fights again. Then he walks out in Brazil… I can’t get emotional for someone multiple times like that over and over again. I’m done with it Chael.

Jose, I just want you to be done. If you are done, you’re done Jose. If he walks out in Sao Paulo and does a retirement ceremony again where he goes and puts his gloves down, I’m throwing something into my TV.”

A former WEC and UFC featherweight champion, Aldo initially announced that he was calling time on his career back in 2022 after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili, then confirmed his retirement after being inducted into the Hall Of Fame the following year.

However, after a stint in the boxing ring he unretired from MMA two years later to make his UFC return.

Aldo then won his comeback fight, but has since suffered two decision losses, and after the latter one back in May he stated that his career was over. However, the man known as ‘The King Of Rio’ clearly still had a desire to say goodbye to his home fans one last time, which is why he unexpectedly showed up at Saturday night’s event for another fond farewell.

So, Aldo retires at 39-years-old with a final career record of 32-10, including a four-year reign as the UFC’s featherweight champion.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

frankie edgar ufc 200

Frankie Edgar Frustrated By BKFC Snub Despite Passing Medicals

Dana White Says Ilia Topuria Could Fight On First Big Paramount+ Event

Dana White Says Ilia Topuria Could Fight On First Big Paramount+ Event

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales Set For UFC 322

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales Set For UFC 322

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott Added To UFC 323 Event

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott Added To UFC 323 Event

Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 And Pantoja vs. Van Title Fights Front UFC 232 Event

Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 And Pantoja vs. Van Title Fights Front UFC 232 Event

Max Holloway Responds To Charles Oliveira Call-Out

Max Holloway Responds To Charles Oliveira Call-Out

UFC Fight Night 262: De Ridder vs. Allen Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 262: De Ridder vs. Allen Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 262 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 262 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us