Andre Muniz And Justin Tafa Among Latest Fighters Cut From UFC Roster

Andre Muniz and Justin Tafa have been cut from the UFC’s roster, with Brogan Walker and Irina Alekseeva also heading for the exit door.



The 35-year-old Andre Muniz fought his way into the UFC back in 2019 after victories on both the Brazilian and then U.S. editions of the Contender Series.



Muniz quickly took to life in the Octagon, winning in his first five fights in a row, including a ‘Submission Of The Year’ win over BJJ ace Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza in 2021, as well as victories over the likes of Eryk Anders and Uriah Hall.



That put Muniz in a strong position heading into 2023, but in the two years since his form has fallen off a cliff, suffering four losses in his last five fights.



Worse still, all four of his losses came inside the distance, including back-to-back defeats by strikes against Ikram Aliskerov and Edmen Shahbazyan this year, leading to his release from the promotion with a final UFC record of 6-4.

Joining him on the way out of the UFC will be the 31-year-old Justin Tafa, who also first arrived in the Octagon back in 2019 at a time when he was only 3-0 in his fledgling MMA career.



Tafa didn’t get off to a good start, suffering a 1st round KO in his debut, and it didn’t get much better after that with a further two losses in his next three appearances.



However, with Tafa’s job on the line in 2021 he did manage to turn things around for a while, racking up three KO wins over Harry Hunsucker, Parker Porter and Austen Lane.



His resurgence was relatively short-lived though as he’s since lost two fights, signalling an end to his 10-fight UFC run with an overall record of 4-5 (+1nc).



Meanwhile, former TUF 30 finalist Brogan Walker has also been cut after losing all three of her UFC fights, while Irine Alekseeva, aka ‘The Russian Ronda’ joins her after a win in her promotional debut in 2023 was followed by three defeats in a row.