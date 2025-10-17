UFC Fight Night 262 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 262 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 262 weigh-ins have now concluded in Vancouver, Canada ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Reinier de Ridder (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)
Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (171)
Marlon Vera (136) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.5)
Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)
Cody Gibson (136) vs. Aori Qileng (135.5)
Matt Frevola (155) vs. Kyle Nelson (155.5)

Prelims

Davey Grant (136) vs. Charles Jourdain (135.5)
HyunSung Park (126) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)
Danny Barlow (185.5) vs. Djorden Santos (185.5)
Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Kyle Prepolec (155.5)
Stephanie Luciano (116) vs. Ravena Oliveira (115.5)
Azamat Bekoev (185) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (185.5)
Melissa Croden (136) vs. Tainara Lisboa (135.5)

