Max Holloway Savagely Shuts Down Jean Silva's Call-Out

By Ross Cole

Max Holloway recently showed some interest in fighting Charles Oliveira next after being called out by the former lightweight champion, but Jean Silva’s attempt to make a fight between them appears to have fallen at the first hurdle.

“Me vs Max Holloway for the BMF at the white house would be dream fight rn,” Silva stated on X recently.

About six weeks ago that call-out may have hit harder, but since then his five-fight winning streak has unravelled after being TKO’d by Diego Lopes in the main event of Noche UFC 3, and that’s enough for the current BMF champ Holloway to shut down any talk of them fighting each other next.

“Is he smoking drugs? Holy f*ck,” Holloway said of Silva’s call-out during a live-stream on Kick. “Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy’s got to be trolling us, bro. … That motherf*cker’s still concussed, bro.

“Whatever he’s saying, we’re not going to take it serious. Dude, stay concussed, bro.”

Holloway is currently healing up after suffering a hand injury during his unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier in July, which is likely to keep him out of action until next year.

However, while Holloway seems to be one of the fighters that people are eager to see compete at the UFC: White House event in June next year, ‘Blessed’ appears to be more leaning towards getting back into the Octagon before that.

“The White House card is just so far away,” Holloway had said while talking about a potential fight with Oliveira. “It’s like a year, boys. I don’t know if I want to wait that long but we’ll see what happens.

