Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Comeback Timeline Revealed

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Comeback Timeline Revealed

Undefeated welterweight star Shavkat Rakhmonov has spent 2025 watching on from the sidelines due to injuries, but it seems he could be back in the Octagon early in 2026.

The 30-year-old Rakhmonov had been scheduled to fight Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title last December, but an injury to the champion saw the bout scrapped and so he had to fight Ian Garry in a title eliminator instead, winning by unanimous decision.

That took Rakhmonov’s career record to 19-0 and set him up for a big 2025, but injury woes have since prevented him from getting the title fight he’d earned, and so now his manager Sayat Abdrakhmanov has acknowledged that he’ll likely have to battle his back back to a shot at the belt when he returns next year.

“He is already back to full training,” Abrdrakhmanov told Ushatayka in a new interview. “Most likely he’ll be in fighting shape by late January or early February. Right now, he’s training twice a day, preparing with the goal of competing early next year. At this point, waiting for a title shot isn’t realistic. He’ll need to come back, remind everyone who he is, make a statement again, and re-earn his shot at the belt. We’ll see how things play out after the November fights and how the division shapes up from there”. 

With seven wins to his name in the UFC so far, including stoppage wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny, the unbeaten Rakhmonov’s return will certainly be eagerly anticipated and hopefully there will be word on who he’ll be fighting next soon.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 321 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 321 Embedded Episode 1

Max Holloway Savagely Shuts Down Jean Silva’s Call-Out

Max Holloway Savagely Shuts Down Jean Silva’s Call-Out

Reinier de Ridder’s Coach Speaks Out On Decision To Throw In Towel

Reinier de Ridder’s Coach Speaks Out On Decision To Throw In Towel

UFC 321 Fight Card

UFC 321 Fight Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Possible For January, But Doubts Remain

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Possible For January, But Doubts Remain

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 262 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 262 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 262 Post-fight Press Conference Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us