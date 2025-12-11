Francis Ngannou’s Response To Dana White’s Allegations Doesn’t Look Good

Francis Ngannou has finally responded to Dana White’s allegations that the former UFC heavyweight champion had got physical with both him and another high-ranking member of staff during his time in the promotion, and ‘The Predator’s’ reaction has done little to put the matter to bed.



It’s been no secret that the two don’t see eye-to-eye after protracted negotiations regarding a new UFC contract led to Ngannou vacating the heavyweight title and leaving the promotion in early 2023 to pursue other opportunities.



However, In an interview on the ‘Flagrant’ podcast last month, White revealed that there was more to the bad blood between them than just that, and branded Ngannou a “bad guy”.



White went on to recall an incident during Ngannou’s time in the promotion where the star came into his office angry that he hadn’t been chosen to receive one of the $50,000 post-fight bonuses, leading to him grabbing White by the shirt and pushing him backwards.



Soon afterwards, White alleged that Ngannou also grabbed UFC COO Hunter Campbell by the back of his collar and pulled him back while stating, “we’re not done talking yet.”

Several weeks later, the 39-year-old Ngannou has finally had an opportunity to give his side of the story during an interview on The Ariel Helwani show, but repeatedly appeared to be evasive when asked about it.



“Why am I not surprised?” Ngannou said when asked about it by Helwani.

“… At some point, it feels very annoying to just have to be responsible of what people say. Basically, if Dana says this, then I’m out here to defend myself of what Dana said, or whoever. I think, whatever he said, if he’s at peace with it, it’s OK. …

“No, I don’t find it important [to respond]. I don’t find it necessary. At some point it was, but over time, it’s not anymore. Maybe I’m getting old. I have less energy for drama or for stuff. I just want to be at peace, and for people to leave me alone. That’s all.”



Helwani continued to push for a direct answer as to whether he had put his hands on White or not, and Ngannou continued to avoid giving a direct answer.



“In his office, that’s what he said, right?” Ngannou said. “Well, I’m sure he has a lot of cameras there. …

“If every time that somebody says something about you, that you have [respond], it’s going to be tough. As I said, over time, I just get tired of that stuff. I really saw that and scrolled [past]. I get past it. I wasn’t even thinking — I should’ve been thinking you were going to ask me that, obviously, but I’m long gone from that.

Watch Ngannou’s full interview below.