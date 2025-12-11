Francis Ngannou’s Response To Dana White’s Allegations Doesn’t Look Good

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Francis Ngannou’s Response To Dana White’s Allegations Doesn’t Look Good

Francis Ngannou has finally responded to Dana White’s allegations that the former UFC heavyweight champion had got physical with both him and another high-ranking member of staff during his time in the promotion, and ‘The Predator’s’ reaction has done little to put the matter to bed.

It’s been no secret that the two don’t see eye-to-eye after protracted negotiations regarding a new UFC contract led to Ngannou vacating the heavyweight title and leaving the promotion in early 2023 to pursue other opportunities.

However, In an interview on the ‘Flagrant’ podcast last month, White revealed that there was more to the bad blood between them than just that, and branded Ngannou a “bad guy”.

White went on to recall an incident during Ngannou’s time in the promotion where the star came into his office angry that he hadn’t been chosen to receive one of the $50,000 post-fight bonuses, leading to him grabbing White by the shirt and pushing him backwards.

Soon afterwards, White alleged that Ngannou also grabbed UFC COO Hunter Campbell by the back of his collar and pulled him back while stating, “we’re not done talking yet.”

Several weeks later, the 39-year-old Ngannou has finally had an opportunity to give his side of the story during an interview on The Ariel Helwani show, but repeatedly appeared to be evasive when asked about it.

Why am I not surprised?” Ngannou said when asked about it by Helwani.

“… At some point, it feels very annoying to just have to be responsible of what people say. Basically, if Dana says this, then I’m out here to defend myself of what Dana said, or whoever. I think, whatever he said, if he’s at peace with it, it’s OK. …

“No, I don’t find it important [to respond]. I don’t find it necessary. At some point it was, but over time, it’s not anymore. Maybe I’m getting old. I have less energy for drama or for stuff. I just want to be at peace, and for people to leave me alone. That’s all.”

Helwani continued to push for a direct answer as to whether he had put his hands on White or not, and Ngannou continued to avoid giving a direct answer.

“In his office, that’s what he said, right?” Ngannou said. “Well, I’m sure he has a lot of cameras there. …

“If every time that somebody says something about you, that you have [respond], it’s going to be tough. As I said, over time, I just get tired of that stuff. I really saw that and scrolled [past]. I get past it. I wasn’t even thinking — I should’ve been thinking you were going to ask me that, obviously, but I’m long gone from that.

Watch Ngannou’s full interview below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Joe Rogan Speaks Out In Support Of Jon Jones Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Joe Rogan Speaks Out In Support Of Jon Jones Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Alexander Volkanovski Brushes Aside Retirement Talk Heading Into 2026

Alexander Volkanovski Brushes Aside Retirement Talk Heading Into 2026

dummy-img

UFC On ESPN 73 Promo Video

Jamahal Hill Gives His Side Of Joanna Jedrzejczyk Altercation; Admits He Once Slid Into Her DM’s

Jamahal Hill Gives His Side Of Joanna Jedrzejczyk Altercation; Admits He Once Slid Into Her DM’s

The Ultimate Fighter And Contender Series Set To Join UFC On Paramount+

The Ultimate Fighter And Contender Series Set To Join UFC On Paramount+

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Issues Statement After Video Shows Jamahal Hill Threaten To KO Her At UFC 323

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Issues Statement After Video Shows Jamahal Hill Threaten To KO Her At UFC 323

Khamzat Chimaev Planning Move To 205lbs After Defending Middleweight Title

Khamzat Chimaev Planning Move To 205lbs After Defending Middleweight Title

President Trump Claims UFC: White House Will Have 8-9 Title Fights

President Trump Claims UFC: White House Will Have 8-9 Title Fights

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us