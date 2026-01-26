UFC 325 Fight Card

UFC 325 takes place this coming Saturday night, January 31st in Sydney, Australia and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski heads into a rematch with Diego Lopes after having won their first fight by unanimous decision in April last year.



In the co-main event Dan Hooker looks to bounce back from a submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan a couple of months ago when he squares up to Benoit Saint Denis, who is on a three-fight winning streak.



Rafael Fiziev ended a three-fight losing slump last time out and now squares up to Mauricio Ruffy, who is in the opposite position, with his three-fight winning start in the UFC having been snapped last September.



Tai Tuivasa is in dire need of a win after suffering five defeats in a row, and to do so will have to get the better of Tallison Teixeira, who won in his UFC debut last year, but was TKO’d last time out.



Opening up the main card will be Quillan Salkilld, who is 3-0 in the UFC so far, going up against Jamie Mullarkey, who earned a win back in September after having been TKO’d in his previous two bouts.



Check out the full UFC 325 card below.

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis

Rafael Fiziev vs. Maurício Ruffy

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey



Prelims



Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Cameron Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney

Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott



Kaan Ofli vs. Yi Zha

Kim Sang-wook vs. Dom Mar Fan

Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay

Sulang Rangbo vs. Lawrence Lui

Aaron Tau vs. Namsrai Batbayar