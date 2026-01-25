Waldo Cortes-Acosta TKO’s Derrick Lewis In 2nd Round At UFC 324

Waldo Cortes-Acosta used his jab, footwork and speed advantage to get the better of Derrick Lewis tonight at UFC 324, and then sealed the deal with a 2nd round TKO finish.

Round One

Early body kick for Lewis. Now a cautious calf kick from him. Cortes-Acosta with a slapping calf kick.



Cortes-Acosta goes to the body, but doesn’t fully commit due to being wary of Lewis power punches.



Cortes-Acosta feels out with the jab. Lumbering body kick from Lewis. He fires off a right hand too, but Cortes-Acosta is keeping a relatively safe distance away.



Lewis loads up on a couple of punches, but Cortes-Acosta is out of range. Jab for Cortes-Acosta.



Body kick from Lewis, but it’s caught by Cortes-Acosta, who uses that to put him on his back. Cortes-Acosta stands over him and punches his body, before opting to just let him just back up again.



Body kick from Lewis. He wades forward with a series of punches, but Cortes-Acosta backs off safely. Jab lands for Cortes-Acosta.



Round Two



Lewis with a body kick. Cortes-Acosta continues to feel out with the jab to try to keep The Black Beast at bay.



Lewis lumbers into range though looking to fire off punches, but Cortes-Acosta lands a counter and then gets out of danger.



Solid jab for Cortes-Acosta. Leg kick for Cortes-Acosta and Lewis tries to counter without success.



Quick right hand for Cortes-Acosta. Now a couple of jabs gets through. And again. More jabs.



Left hand for Lewis, but Cortes-Acosta takes it. Body punch from Cortes-Acosta.



Lewis struggling with the speed difference here. Lewis loads up on a punch and Cortes-Acosta dinks him with a right hand that somewhat surprisingly is enough to put Lewis down, with a slip of the leg perhaps being part of the reason.



Lewis not putting up much resistance here and turns away as Cortes-Acosta follows him to the mat and starts unleashing a barrage of blows to secure a TKO finish at 3.14mins of the 2nd round.