Jean Silva Beats Arnold Allen By Unanimous Decision At UFC 324

Jean Silva returned to winning ways tonight at UFC 324 by earning a competitive unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen.

Round One

Allen lands a kick to the calf. Now a body kick for him. Body punch for Silva. Another calf kick for Arnold.



Allen continuing to slowly but surely chip away at that calf. Body punch again for Silva. Nice left hand for Allen. He lands that again well.



Body punch for Silva and Allen just misses with a front kick upstairs. Good dig to the body from Allen.



Calf kick from Allen and a short flurry of punches in return from Silva that were blocked.



Allen with a head kick that comes off the guard. Body punch for Silva. Allen with his most solid calf kick yet.



Push kick for Allen. Left hand for Silva. Body kick for Allen. Left hand gets through for Allen again. A couple of uppercuts from Silva miss the mark.



Body punch and then a left hook behind it from Allen. He’s starting to wade forward more now. Allen lands a body kick though. Elbow gets through for Silva late in the round and now he’s on the gas looking for more, firing off a head kick and then punches behind it. Allen stumbling backwards as the round ends. Silva eyeballs Allen and Allen responds by shoving him.



Round Two



Both men looking for strikes early in the second. Nice punch gets through from Allen and gets a finger wag in response from Silva. Body kick for Allen.



Silva suddenly in on a takedown attempt and lands it. Allen back up but eats a left. Allen returns fire with a jumping knee.



Punch lands for Silva over the top. Now he digs to the body. Left hand counter from Allen.



Body punch for Silva. He lands an inside leg kick. Body punch for Allen and then goes for a flying knee.



Silva lands a clean punch. Right hand for Silva. Allen clinches up and lands a good knee. Spinning elbow from Silva. Allen with a spinning attack too as the fight continues to heat up.



Inside leg kicks from Silva. He misses on a head kick attempt. Missed front kick and spinning head kick from Allen, but both miss. Allen bleeding from his nose.



Allen with a head kick that’s blocked. Right hand from Allen. Now it’s Silva with a solid flurry of punches. Kick for Allen. Head kick attempt from Allen comes close. Silva trying for a takedown as the round ends.



Round Three

Silva comes out aggressively for the final round with punches down the pipe and a kick.



Calf kick for Allen and an inside low kick from Silva. Left hand from Allen . Body kick for him.



Hard punch to the body and then one upstairs from Silva. Missed head kick from Allen. Flurry of right hands from Silva.



Allen spins around to Silva’s back and tries for a takedown. They move over to the cage as he continues to try to get the fight to the mat, but for now Silva is staying upright.



Silva able to reverse the clinch and then escape. Jab for Allen. Uppercut from Silva. Allen just misses with a head kick. Silva trying briefly for a single-leg then settles for clinching against the cage. Silva tries to disrupt his balance and does so at the second attempt, but Allen is straight back up.



Silva trying to get him down again, but they roll back to their feet. Silva with a punch to the body and then a spinning elbow attempt.



Silva points to the canvas with less than a minute to go. Allen doesn’t oblige though. Silva comes close with a high kick. Left hand for Silva. Now two head kicks that partially get through.



Allen stumbles to his knees off-balance after a shove by Silva, and Silva steps on his back and jumps off it in a bit of improvised showmanship in the final seconds of the fight.



Decision



A good competitive fight then, but it’s Silva who has done enough over three rounds to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).