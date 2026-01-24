Dana White Now Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Fighting Michael Chandler At White House Event

Dana White recently appeared to laugh off the idea of a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at the UFC: White House event and now he’s stated with even more certainty that it’s not going to happen.



“No disrespect to Chandler,” White said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We love Chandler. You don’t have enough time on your show for me to talk to you about how awesome Chandler is. You know how I feel about Conor and everything for the sport and this company. But that’s not the fight we’re going with.”

That’ll be heart-breaking news for Chandler, who had still believed the fight was going to happen even as recently as a couple of days ago, despite prior signals that White seemed to have gone off the idea.



White’s latest comments do seem to leave the door open for McGregor to still fight someone else at the event, though he’d only say that, “Conor is in the running,” to be on it.



There had been some talk recently that Jorge Masvidal could be getting lined up to be his opponent, but earlier this week White had also poured cold water on that, claiming it was just a ‘goofy’ internet rumor.



It’s hard to imagine that McGregor would be coming back after a five year hiatus at 37-years-old to fight a top contender, and so it does leave a question mark as to whether they are considering finally pulling the trigger on a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.



That being said, given how volatile the build-up to that match-up could be, it would feel like a big risk to put it on this particular event.

So, we’ll have to see what they have in mind, but White insists that nothing is decided just yet.



“We don’t have anything laid out. Nothing,” White claimed. “It will all start Monday.”