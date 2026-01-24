Dana White Now Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Fighting Michael Chandler At White House Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Now Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Fighting Michael Chandler At White House Event

Dana White recently appeared to laugh off the idea of a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at the UFC: White House event and now he’s stated with even more certainty that it’s not going to happen.

“No disrespect to Chandler,” White said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We love Chandler. You don’t have enough time on your show for me to talk to you about how awesome Chandler is. You know how I feel about Conor and everything for the sport and this company. But that’s not the fight we’re going with.”

That’ll be heart-breaking news for Chandler, who had still believed the fight was going to happen even as recently as a couple of days ago, despite prior signals that White seemed to have gone off the idea.

White’s latest comments do seem to leave the door open for McGregor to still fight someone else at the event, though he’d only say that, “Conor is in the running,” to be on it.

There had been some talk recently that Jorge Masvidal could be getting lined up to be his opponent, but earlier this week White had also poured cold water on that, claiming it was just a ‘goofy’ internet rumor.

It’s hard to imagine that McGregor would be coming back after a five year hiatus at 37-years-old to fight a top contender, and so it does leave a question mark as to whether they are considering finally pulling the trigger on a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

That being said, given how volatile the build-up to that match-up could be, it would feel like a big risk to put it on this particular event.

So, we’ll have to see what they have in mind, but White insists that nothing is decided just yet.

“We don’t have anything laid out. Nothing,” White claimed. “It will all start Monday.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 324 Embedded Episodes 5-6

UFC 324 Embedded Episodes 5-6

UFC 324 Weigh-In Results And Video As Cameron Smotherman Feints On-Stage

UFC 324 Weigh-In Results And Video As Cameron Smotherman Feints On-Stage

UFC 324 Predictions

UFC 324 Predictions

UFC 324 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 324 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 4

Michael Chandler Admits It’s ‘Not Great To Hear’ Dana White Dismiss Talk Of Conor McGregor Fight At White House

Michael Chandler Admits It’s ‘Not Great To Hear’ Dana White Dismiss Talk Of Conor McGregor Fight At White House

Justin Gaethje Says He’s Not Getting Paid More Under New Paramount+ Deal

Justin Gaethje Says He’s Not Getting Paid More Under New Paramount+ Deal

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 3

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us