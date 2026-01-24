Dana White Announces Major Upgrade To UFC Bonus Awards

With tonight’s UFC 324 event marking the start of the Paramount+ going down later tonight the fighters now have an added incentive to do well as Dana White has just announced a major financial upgrade to the performance bonus awards.

White has told the Sports Business Journal that from now on both the ‘Fight Of The Night’ and ‘Performance Of The Night ‘awards will see fighters earn a hefty $100,000 each – two times as much as they were in previous years.

And in another major win for fighters on the UFC roster, any fighter who doesn’t get on the of those awards, but still registers a knockout or submission on the night will bank an extra $25,000 bonus, whereas in the past they wouldn’t have been entitled to anything.

It’s an exciting development that will make a big difference to the UFC fighters, particularly those on the prelims who might be struggling to make ends meet. And of course it also has the added benefit of further incentivising fighters to put on exciting fights and go for the finish.

Everyone had been waiting with baited breath to see whether the UFC’s money-spinning $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+ would lead to better pay for the fighters, and while the new bonus structure will certainly be welcomed with open arms, it still remains to be seen if each fighters guaranteed fight purse also increases from now on or not.

