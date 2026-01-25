Natalia Silva Defeats Rose Namajunas By Unanimous Decision At UFC 324

It certainly wasn’t a thriller, but Natalia Silva was able to eek out a unanimous decision victory over Rose Namajunas tonight at UFC 324.

Round One

Silva misses with a low kick and an immediate side kick behind it. Now a high kick also doesn’t find the target. Fakes from both fighters and another head kick feeler from Silva as she tries to dial in the range.



Jab for Namajunas. Now a calf kick. Missed kick from Namajunas allows Silva to land a punch.



Punch for Namajunas. She comes up just short on a 1-2, but does land a low kick.



Body kick from Silva and a right hand counter from Namajunas in response. Leg kick for Rose.



Outside leg kick from Silva now. She tries for an oblique kick too. Calf kick lands. Hooks for Silva too now. Namajunas feeling out with a series of high kicks, but nothing connects.



Glancing right hand from Rose. Low kick for Silva. Silva lands a body kick. Jumping front kick from Namajunas, but Silva moved out the way.



Namajunas tries to step into a trip takedown, but is denied.



Round Two



Both fighters firing off strikes, but still not finding the mark consistently.



Punch for Silva. Body kick now. More kicks being thrown that are more speculative than anything.



Namajunas with a couple of light punches as they go into the clinch. Silva trying for a takedown, then Namajunas does, but they only hit the mat for a brief moment before popping back up and jockey for position in the clinch against the cage.



Finally Namajunas manages to land a takedown. Silva locks up her full guard and holds tight. Not too much happening here, and so it continues as the time in the round gradually drains away.



Round Three

Silva more active early in the final round, but still not landing anything meaningful. She lands a leg kick now. Namajunas connects with a punch.



Silva continues to stay busier, but it’s Namajunas who lands a left hook. Silva with a leg kick. Silva steers clear of a front kick upstairs from Rose.



Oblique kick for Silva and then a spinning kick to the body that lands nicely. She needs more significant strikes like that.



Low kick for Silva. She tries to land hooks but doesn’t connect. Then she comes close with a head kick attempt.



Namajunas feeling out with kicks. Silva slickly steps into a side kick to the head that lands.

Namajunas in on a takedown attempt now in the center of the Octagon, but Silva sprawls on top of her.



Namajunas gets back to her feet, narrowly avoiding a strike in the process. Silva then manages to land a good takedown of her own.



Namajunas able to get back to her feet. More missed strikes from both ladies and we’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision

Truth be told there were far more feints and air punches / kicks than actual strikes landed here, and it makes for a close call on the scorecards. In the end it’s Silva who does just enough to edge out a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).