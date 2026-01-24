Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 324 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Justin Gaethje fights Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).



Main Card

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis

Natália Silva vs. Rose Namajunas

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

Prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson

Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez

Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman

Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman

Adam Fugitt vs. Ty Miller