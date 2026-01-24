UFC 324 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 324 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Justin Gaethje fights Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett
Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis
Natália Silva vs. Rose Namajunas
Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

Prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson
Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez
Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman
Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman
Adam Fugitt vs. Ty Miller

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

