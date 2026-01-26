UFC 325 Countdown (Full Video)

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 325 Countdown (Full Video)

Watch the full UFC 325 Countdown video for this weekend’s event in Sydney, Australia, which takes a closer look at the two biggest fights on the card as featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski rematches Diego Lopes in the headliner, while Dan Hooker goes up against Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 325 Fight Card

UFC 325 Fight Card

Dana White UFC 324 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC 324 Post-Fight Interview

UFC 324 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 324 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 324 Bonus Awards

UFC 324 Bonus Awards

UFC 324 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 324 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett By Decision At UFC 324 To Become Interim 155lb Champ

Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett By Decision At UFC 324 To Become Interim 155lb Champ

Sean O’Malley Defeats Song Yadong By Unanimous Decision At UFC 324

Sean O’Malley Defeats Song Yadong By Unanimous Decision At UFC 324

Waldo Cortes-Acosta TKO’s Derrick Lewis In 2nd Round At UFC 324

Waldo Cortes-Acosta TKO’s Derrick Lewis In 2nd Round At UFC 324

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us