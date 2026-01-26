UFC 325 Countdown (Full Video)

Watch the full UFC 325 Countdown video for this weekend’s event in Sydney, Australia, which takes a closer look at the two biggest fights on the card as featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski rematches Diego Lopes in the headliner, while Dan Hooker goes up against Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event.

