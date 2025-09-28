Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins used his primarily kick-based striking to get the better of Ramon Taveras tonight at UFC Fight Night 260.



Round One



Jenkins with a solid body kick. Now a front kick to the body. Another body kick now as Taveras throws out a punch.

Jab for Jenkins. Body punch for Taveras. Left hook for Jenkins. Now another body kick.



Another left hook for Jenkins now. Body kick. Taveras punches to the body again. Jenkins works a body kick, but takes a groin kick in response and needs a brief time-out to recover.



Back to it. Body kick for Taveras, but then Jenkins lands a harder one in response and then a high kick that troubles his opponent. Jenkins landing punches upstairs now and then attempts another head kick.



Inside leg kick for Jenkins. He lands another hard low kick. And again. Now a jab. Taveras punches to the body. Body kick for Jenkins. Punch for Taveras, but a better right hand counter comes back at him from Jenkins.



Taveras looks to punch through Jenkins kick attempts, then is trying for a takedown as the round ends.



Round Two



Body kick for Taveras. Now a jab from him. Body kicks from Jenkins and then an inside leg kick. Jab for Taveras.



Kick for Jenkins, but this time there’s a counter-punch from Taveras over the top.



Taveras punches his way into the clinch now. He throws a knee, but it lands to the groin and Jenkins needs another time-out to recover.



Taveras gets a hard warning and the action continues. Punches exchanged but don’t land. Low kick for Taveras. Jenkins threatens with a kick of his own.



Jab lands for Taveras. Calf kicks for Jenkins. He lands another and Taveras counters with a punch.



Jenkins threatens with a high kick that’s blocked. Taveras steps in and Jenkins attempts to throw him, but it doesn’t quite pay off. He manages to clinch up against the cage though.



Jenkins gives up on a double-leg attempt and lands a knee to the body before separating.



Jenkins with a combo. Now a nice takedown from him with just second remaining in the round.



Round Three



Inside leg kick for Jenkins. He lands it again. Punch for Taveras and then Jenkins is looking to clinch against the cage again while trying for a takedown. Taveras defending for now.



Trip takedown works for Jenkins to get Taveras down. He’s in half-guard here and looking to control the action without much though for offense.



Two minutes to go and Taveras gets to his feet, but Jenkins brings him back down and looks for a possible choke. However, Taveras manages to reverse and get on top.



Taveras not getting too much going, but does drop down a few elbows, before Jenkins manages to kick him off and get back to his feet.



Final stages of the fight now and Jenkins gets Taveras to the mat again to land a few final punches.



Decision



Jenkins utilized his kicks early and often against Taveras and stuck with that gameplan for much of the fight to get the better of the action, before showing some ground work too on his way to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).