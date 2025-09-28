Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute got the better of Ivan Erslan tonight at UFC Fight Night 260on his way to a first-round submission finish.

Round One

Inside leg kick for Crute. He lands the calf kick again. Now a third and one from Erslan, who then fires off a few punches.

Calf kick from Crute is checked this time. Front kick to the body from Crute. Heavy punches land for Erslan, but Crute counters with a takedown to bring him down.

Erslan on his knees as Crute hooks a leg and stays tight to his back. Erslan able to drive back up, but Crute is still locked to his body.

Crute able to drag Erslan back down. Erslan stands again and when Crute tries to pull him down Erslan almost transitions on top, but Crute readjusts.

Erslan standing again but Crute hops onto his back. Back to the mat they go with Erslan on top for a moment before Crute sweeps on top. Erslan gives up his back. Crute flattens him out while brute-forcing a rear-naked choke to force the tap-out at 3.19mins of the opening round!

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

Jake Matthews

Neil Magny Submits Jake Matthews In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Tom Nolan Submits Charlie Campbell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Tom Nolan Submits Charlie Campbell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

UFC Fight Night 260 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 260 Results (Live)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Now Headlines UFC Fight Night 264

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Now Headlines UFC Fight Night 264

UFC Fight Night 260 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 260 Weigh-In Results And Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us