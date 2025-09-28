Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute got the better of Ivan Erslan tonight at UFC Fight Night 260on his way to a first-round submission finish.



Round One

Inside leg kick for Crute. He lands the calf kick again. Now a third and one from Erslan, who then fires off a few punches.



Calf kick from Crute is checked this time. Front kick to the body from Crute. Heavy punches land for Erslan, but Crute counters with a takedown to bring him down.



Erslan on his knees as Crute hooks a leg and stays tight to his back. Erslan able to drive back up, but Crute is still locked to his body.



Crute able to drag Erslan back down. Erslan stands again and when Crute tries to pull him down Erslan almost transitions on top, but Crute readjusts.



Erslan standing again but Crute hops onto his back. Back to the mat they go with Erslan on top for a moment before Crute sweeps on top. Erslan gives up his back. Crute flattens him out while brute-forcing a rear-naked choke to force the tap-out at 3.19mins of the opening round!