Joe Rogan Calls For Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev Addition To UFC: White House Show

The current UFC: White House fight card has been met with an underwhelming reaction from fans and now Joe Rogan is calling for them to bolster the event by adding a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev.

“The Evloev thing was very impressive,” Rogan said on his Fight companion show after watching him beat Lerone Murphy. “The fact that he was able to stand with him was very impressive to me.



“I’m into (Volkanovski vs. Evloev). God, I hope so. I hope they don’t f*ck him again. After this? It has to be, or something is terrible in the world. White House lawn, let’s go. Give the man a couple of months off. We’re only in March, it’s in June. Come on, spice that card up, baby.”



Evloev has now won 10 fights in a row, yet still hasn’t been guaranteed a title shot, and Rogan believes that’s why the decision-heavy fighter opted to risk standing and trading strikes with Murphy rather than using his usual ground-orientated game-plan.

“The pressure he must be getting to try and finish fights in strikes, and strike with people must be nuts,” Rogan said.



Given the UFC’s reluctance to give Evloev the fight he’s more than earned it seems unlikely that they’ll now change up their UFC: White House plans to accommodate him, although the line-up would undoubtedly benefit from Volkanovski’s star power.