Justin Gaethje Explains Why He Never Uses His Wrestling

Justin Gaethje is best known for his dangerous striking ability, but despite actually having been a NCAA division 1 wrestler in college we never really see him using that side of his game, and now we known why.



“I come from wrestling and don’t use it as much as you would think,” Gaethje said in a video on social media. “Probably a good criticism because I could have tried to implement it more earlier in my career. Coming from wrestling and never being a striker in any way, I fell in love with the [striking] part of it.

“I was always the best [in wrestling] at stopping people from taking me down.

“Another point is that there are seven minute college wrestling matches,” he added. ““Now we’re taking 25-minute [UFC] matches. I could never even walk off the mat after seven minutes, so I’m not going to get tired in seven minutes and then get my ass beat because I tried to wrestle. I’ll never lose like that.”

The 36-year-old Gaethje has also acknowledged in the past that being an exciting, all-action striker is what’s made him into the bankable star he is today, which he doubts would have happened if he’d focused on a more wrestle-heavy approach.