Paramount+ Broadcast deal With UFC Expands To Latin America And Australia

After wrapping up a game-changing broadcasting deal with the UFC in the United States recently, Paramount+ has now swooped to capture new media rights deals in Latin America and Australia too.



Like the UFC’s U.S. deal, the new media rights agreement in Latin America is set to begin in 2026 and will mean that Paramount+ subscribers in the region will have full access to all 30 ‘Fight Night’ and 13 marquee numbered events live as they happen.



It’s not quite the same deal for Paramount+ subscribers in Australia however, as though they will also be able to watch all 30 ‘Fight Night’ events and the prelims for the numbered events, the actual PPV’s themselves remain due to an ongoing deal with Foxtel.



“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a press release. “They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can’t wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world.”

“Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount,” Paramount chair of direct-to-consumer Cindy Holland said. “We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world.”