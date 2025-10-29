Tom Aspinall’s Father Says Star Still Can’t See Out Of Right Eye

Tom Aspinall is still having trouble seeing several days on from being poked in both eyes at the same time by Ciryl Gane in their heavyweight title fight at UFC 321 on Saturday according to his father.

Aspinall had previously been seen visiting a hospital in Abu Dhabi immediately after the fight was declared a no-contest due to the eye-pokes, but he’s since returned home to England and been to hospital their as well to have his eyes evaluated.

“[The Eye specialist] said it’s bad,” Andy Aspinall said on his son’s YouTube channel. “It’s not good, but his eye is a little bit more closed than it was. His right eye he still can’t see anything. It’s just gray. They’ve tested him on words and he just couldn’t see anything. His left eye, 50 percent, he went down about four letters and then just couldn’t see the letters. So one’s really, really blurry and one’s still not working.

Aspinall is now set to undergo further tests, including a CT scan, to see if there’s been any other damage to his eyes.

There’s been a lot of talk about eye-pokes in the wake of the fight, but while Tom would like to see some kind of change made to make it safer for fighters in the future, his main focus right now is on his son recovering fully from the eye injuries.

“For me, everything’s about his health,” Andy said. “It’s not about fighting, that’s just what he chose to do as a job and one of the consequences you can get hurt. But it’s a bad consequence if you lose your sight, especially by a foul. And I’m not getting at Ciryl Gane in any way, this happens a lot in MMA. If you commit a foul with an eye poke, the referee just says, ‘Don’t do it.’

“Nobody’s ever lost a fight because of an eye poke and I’m not saying somebody should win or lose, but the safety of the thing is paramount and I’m fed up with saying if it was somebody else’s son, they would say what I say. If your son’s fighting, you want him to be as safe as you can and he got poked in the eye and it’s bad and he could have lost his sight. Still not got his sight in one eye, so we don’t know, we’re still waiting. Time is a healer, hopefully.”

