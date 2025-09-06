Nassourdine Imavov Beats Caio Borralho By Decision At UFC Fight Night 258

Nassourdine Imavov got the better of Caio Borralho on the feet tonight at UFC Fight Night 258 to earn a unanimous decision victory.



Round One



The middleweight main event is underway in Paris!



Body kick for Borralho. Side kicks to the upper thigh from Imavov. Body kicks from Borralho.



Nice right hand through the guard from Imavov. Push kick for Imavov. Borralho sticks to the body kick. Now a low kick from him.



Borralho with his first takedown attempt, but Imavov avoids that and considered a guillotine choke attempt. Back to striking they go.



Calf kick for Borralho. Short flurry off punches from Imavov come off the guard. Body kick for the Brazilian. He lands a couple more of those.



Imavov with a solid right and left. Body kick from Borralho. Yet again he digs that kick into the midsection.



Now Borralho opts to clinch up against the cage and remains there for the remainder of the final minute of this opening round.



Round Two



Body kick from Borralho. Body punch from Imavov. Low kick from Borralho. Borralho kicks to the knee. Punch from him now to change things up a bit.



Punch from Borralho and a counter uppercut from Imavov. Left hook in close from Imavov.



Right hand for Borralho. Punch upstairs from Imavov and then nicely lands to the body as well.



Imavov just misses with an uppercut. Body kick from Borralho and this time Imavov counters with a spinning backfist. Nicely timed from him there.



SIngle-leg attempt from Borralho, but Imavov brushes that aside. Back to the body kick for Borralho.



Imavov steps into a big left hook. Now a hard right hand. Borralho lands and Imavov shakes his head. Imavov lands him again. Calf kick for Borralho.



A few seconds before the end of the round Borralho nonchalantly walks off to his corner for some reason, and Imavov doesn’t punish him for that.



Round Three

Borralho tries for a kick and Imavov tags him with a big punch. Knee strike in close to the body from Borralho.



Uppercut lands for Imavov in close as they clinch up. Knee from Borralho strays to the groin and he apologises and makes sure the ref gives his opponent a time out.



Back to it they go. Borralho still committing to that body kick. Borralho steps in with an elbow strike that doesn’t find the mark. Imavov loses his balance for a moment, but his opponent doesn’t capitalize.



Strike lands for Borralho. Now a solid low kick for him. He tries a kick upstairs. Right and left hooks from Imavov.



One-two for Borralho. Bit of a grazing eye-poke from Imavov forces a brief time-out for Borralho to recover.



Borralho with a jab. Back to the body kick. Right hook from Imavov and Borralho laughs.



Borralho attempts a takedown, but Imavov stays upright and the Brazilian has to settle for the clinch.



Back to striking range they go. Imavov works to the body and head.



Round Four

Punch and an elbow from Imavov. High kick attempt from Borralho doesn’t pay off. One-two from Imavov.



Low kick for Imavov. Left hand for him. He lands the jab again. Now a short flurry of punches.



Grazing counter hook for Borralho as Imavov looked to pressure. Low kick for Borralho.



Good right hand from Imavov and now clinches up against the cage. Borralho pushing forward and tries a trip that almost catches out Imavov, but he stays upright and gets back to striking range.



Nice one-two for Imavov. He lands a jab. Another jab and a counter in response from Borralho.



Body kick for Borralho. Body punch from Imavov. Imavov clinches up again. Left hook for him and then backs up. High kick attempt from Borralho.



Round Five



Nice right hand for Borralho. He lands a one-two now. Push kick from Imavov. Solid right hand for Imavov.



Low kick for Borralho. Solid one-two from Imavov. Punch for Borralho. Nice elbow strike for Imavov. Hook from Borralho.



Calf kick for Borralho. Jab for Imavov. Another jab and a right goes down to the body too.



left hand for Borralho but the counter from Imavov results in an eye-poke and requires another time out. Imavov gets a hard warning for that one before they continue.



Borralho swings but misses. Now a body kick. Nice right hand for Imavov. Low kick for Borralho. Solid right hook for Imavov.



One-two for Imavov. Jab from Borralho. Another one-two from Imavov. A right hand gets through.



Another quick one-two for Imavov. Final 20 seconds and Borralho is clinching up against the cage. Imavov breaks away. Big punches landing for Imavov as Borralho failed on a spinning backfist.



Decision



Imavov certainly got the better of the striking action here and was able to thwart Borralho’s occasional takedown attempt too on his way to a unanimous decision victory (50.45, 49-46 x2).



