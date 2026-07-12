Paddy Pimblett Submits Benoît Saint Denis In 52 Seconds At UFC 329

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By Ross Cole

Paddy Pimblett Submits Benoît Saint Denis In 52 Seconds At UFC 329

Paddy Pimblett wasted no time in sinking in a Peruvian Necktie submission over Benoit Saint Denis in the opening round of their co-main event fight at UFC 329.

Round One

Both men land a punch to start and then BSD drives in for a takedown behind a head kick attempt. Pimblett goes for a guillotine and then transitions to a d’arce choke that puts Saint Denis on the defensive as he tries to get out of this.

Pimblett modifies the submission to more of an unorthodox Peruvian necktie now as he rolls on top while getting his legs involved to further crank up the pressure on the choke, and it puts Saint Denis to sleep for a huge submission win just 52 seconds into the fight!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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