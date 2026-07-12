King Green TKO’s Terrance McKinney In Final Second Of 1st Round At UFC 329

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By Ross Cole

King Green TKO’s Terrance McKinney In Final Second Of 1st Round At UFC 329

King Green found himself in trouble for much of the first round against Terrance McKinney tonight at UFC 329, but then rallied to deliver a TKO finish at the 4.59min mark.

Round One

McKinney presses forward and lands an early right hook. Green with a right hand and there’s a brief scramble on the mat afterwards.

Green bleeding as McKinney lands a combination. Punch lands for him again.

McKinney thumps in a body shot. He lands another hard one. Green backed up against the cage now and trying to avoid more shots that are coming his way.

McKinney continues to look to land power punches to the body as well as going to the head as well.

Green hanging in there so far though and is looking for spots to land his own offense. McKinney able to swoop in and land a takedown though.

McKinney works to full mount. He lands an elbow and a left hand. Green giving up his back and getting flattened out.

McKinney showing some rare patience here as he looks for openings to land some punches. Then he goes for the rear-naked choke, but Green moves and is now seated with McKinney behind him.

They are jawing at each other and McKinney goes for the choke again, but Green gets out of that and is then able to work back to his feet.

Green stepping up his own offense now and lands a couple of punches and then a front kick to the body. McKinney throws a body punch.

Green blasts him with a body punch late in the round and it hurts McKinney and sinks him to the canvas! There’s only seconds remaining in the round now, but McKinney is curled up in a defensive shell on the mat, and so with just one second remaining in the round the referee waves the fight off, handing Green a big TKO victory!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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