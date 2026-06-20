Thiago Moises Has Been Released By UFC

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By Ross Cole

Thiago Moises Has Been Released By UFC

Lightweight fighter Thiago Moises is no longer on the UFC’s roster, ending a seven-and-a-half year run in the promotion.

The 31-year-old Moises first arrived in the UFC from the Contender Series Brazil back in late 2018, and didn’t exactly hit the ground running as he lost two of his first three fights.

However, Moises then put together a solid three-fight winning streak against notable opponents in Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

Moises then went up against future champion Islam Makhachev, and made it to the fourth round before being submitted, while Joel Alvarez TKO’d him in his next fight.

Moises struggled to put together a consistent run of form for the remainder few years of his UFC run, until his latest back-to-back defeats against Jared Gordon and Gauge Young brought a close to his time in the Octagon.

Overall Moises bows out of the UFC with an 8-8 record, leaving his career record standing at 18-10.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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