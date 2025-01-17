UFC 311 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 311 weigh-ins have now taken place in Inglewood, California ahead of tomorrow night’s first event of the year and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card



Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (n/a) – Tsarukyan Is out after suffering a back injury

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)

Beneil Dariush (155) vs. Renato Moicano (155)

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5)

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Payton Talbott (135.5)

Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233)

Billy Elekana (200) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)

Azamat Bekoev (185) vs. Zach Reese (185.5)

Ailin Perez (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)

Muin Gafurov (136) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135.5)

Bernardo Sopaj (135) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Clayton Carpenter (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JnSPUcwYoM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEGCdaLNlUw