UFC 311 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

The UFC 311 weigh-ins have now taken place in Inglewood, California ahead of tomorrow night’s first event of the year and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (n/a) – Tsarukyan Is out after suffering a back injuryMerab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar ...

The UFC 311 weigh-ins have now taken place in Inglewood, California ahead of tomorrow night’s first event of the year and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (n/a) – Tsarukyan Is out after suffering a back injury
Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)
Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)
Beneil Dariush (155) vs. Renato Moicano (155)
Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5)

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Payton Talbott (135.5)
Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233)
Billy Elekana (200) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5)
Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)

Azamat Bekoev (185) vs. Zach Reese (185.5)
Ailin Perez (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)
Muin Gafurov (136) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135.5)
Bernardo Sopaj (135) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)
Clayton Carpenter (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JnSPUcwYoM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEGCdaLNlUw

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Renato Moicano Will Fight Islam Makhachev On Short Notice After Arman Tsarukyan Injury

UFC 311 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 311 weigh-ins have now taken place in Inglewood, California ahead of tomorrow night’s first event of the year and you can see ...

UFC 311 Predictions

UFC 311 takes place tomorrow night in Inglewood, California and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below. Main Card Islam Makhachev vs. ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United