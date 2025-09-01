UFC Fight Night 258 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 258 takes place this coming Saturday in Paris, France and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s middleweight action with potential title implications as the current No.2 contender Nassourdine Imavov brings a four-fight winning streak into his fight against the No.7 ranked Caio Borralho, who has won all seven of his fights in the Octagon so far.



In the co-main event Benoit Saint Denis comes in off a submission win back in May to fight Mauricio Ruffy, who has gone 3-0 in the Octagon.



Bolaji Oki has won two of his three UFC fights to date and will attempt to improve upon that against Mason Jones, who beat Jeremy Stephens in his promotional debut a few months ago.



Modestas Bukauskas is on a three-fight winning streak as he now squares up to Paul Craig, who has only won once in his last seven fights.



Fares Ziam is riding a five-fight unbeaten stretch into his fight against Kaue Fernandes, who lost in his UFC debut, but has since picked up back-to-back wins.



After a disappointing UFC debut, former Bellator two-division champ Patricio Pitbull got in the win column in July, and is now quickly back in action against Losene Keita, who will be making his promotional debut and wields a 16-1 career record.



Main Card



Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Maurício Ruffy

Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig

Farès Ziam vs. Kauê Fernandes

Patrício Pitbull vs. Losene Keita



Prelims



William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała

Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija

Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola

Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters

Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek

Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes