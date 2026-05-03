UFC Fight Night 275 Bonus Awards

Following yesterday’s UFC Fight Night 275 event the winners of the $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a main card heavyweight slug-fest between Brando Pericic and Shamil Gaziev.



Pericic found his range early in this fight and it looked like it was only going to be a matter of time before he found a finish as he began landing repeatedly to the head of Gaziev. However, despite having his head snapped back on several occasions, Gaziev managed to engage zombie-mode and spent the best part of two rounds marching forward while absorbing a huge amount of punishment until Pericic rocked him with a right hand and then caught him flush with another to finally deliver a KO finish.



Main event winner Carlos Prates won one of the two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards after he completely dismantled former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena over three rounds.



JDM tried to apply pressure early on in the fight, but it wasn’t long before Prates settled into his groove and began to take over. Prates powerful calf kicks were a big weapon for him during the fight, but his long limbs also enabled him to find a home for his straight punches and knees to the head too.



The first sign that Prates calf kicks were taking the toll came when Maddalena started limping late in the 2nd round, and then soon after he was taken clean off his feet by another one that left him yelling out in pain as he tried to navigate his way back to his corner in-between rounds. Then in the third round Prates targeted that spot again and two more punishing kicks put JDM down again, before ground-and-pound sealed a dominant TKO finish.



Also earning a performance bonus was Quillan Salkilld, who had to fend off takedown attempts from Beneil Dariush in the clinch early on in the fight, but as soon as he broke free he went on the offensive with big punches that quickly had the chinny veteran in trouble, with a right hand then flooring him to set up a TKO stoppage victory.



