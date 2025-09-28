Wanderlei Silva DQ’d, Then KO’d In Wild Brawl After Ill-Advised Comeback

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva’s decision to come out of retirement at 49-years-old for a boxing match with 50-year-old former WBO and WBA boxing champ Acelino Freitas always seemed like a terrible idea on paper, but it actually turned out to be even worse in reality.



It’s worth remembering that Silva hasn’t fought in seven years since a TKO loss to Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in the Bellator promotion, not to mention the fact that he’s openly admitted in the past that he suffers from symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injury following all his infamous wars over the years.



As such he had no business being anywhere near the ring at Spaten Fight Night 2 in Brazil on Saturday night, where he engaged in what was supposed to be an exhibition bout with Freitas.



And sure enough, in the fight Silva was clearly coming off second-best despite being 50lbs heavier. And in response Silva’s wildman instincts appeared to kick in, with repeated fouls, including headbutts, leading to him being penalized three points before being disqualified in the 4th round.

At that point both corners started to spill into the ring and a brawl ensued. During the melee, someone from Freitas’ camp wearing a tuxedo stormed in and soon after sucker-punched Silva in the back of the head.



Silva recovered from that, but while he was distracted by another fight happening near-by, his attacker launched a right hook that knocked him out cold.



Thankfully Silva did regain consciousness and was quickly taken to hospital.



Watch how it all happened in the video clip below.

