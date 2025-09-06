William Gomis Defeats Robert Ruchala By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 258

William Gomis got the better of Robert Ruchala on the scorecards tonight at UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris.



Round One

Body kick for Gomis. Now a front kick to the midsection from Ruchala. Glancing right hook from Gomis.



Leg kick for Gomis. Calf kick from Ruchala. Body kick for him. Ruchala presses forward with a combination, but Gomis moves out of danger from that.



Stepping jab for Gomis. Now a good left hand. Head kick attempt from Ruchala. Body kick from Gomis.



Leg kick from Gomis. Ruchala with a punch. Ruchala closes the distance and lands a nice takedown. The action doesn’t stay there for long though as Gomis scrambles back to his feet.



Ruchala stays clinched up though and moves Gomis over to the cage. A couple of knees exchanged and then Gomis is able to break away.



Good body kick for Gomis. Now a low kick. Ruchala lands his own calf kick. Front kick to the body from Gomis.



Another body kick for Gomis and Ruchala opts to clinch up against the cage again. Gomis moves away. He lands another kick before the horn sounds.



Round Two



A few punches exchanged without connection, but then Gomis lands kicks to the body and leg.



Ruchala clinches up and they jockey for position. Knee for Gomis and soon after he separates.



Left hand over the top from Ruchala. Brief exchange of strikes and Gomis got the better of it. Ruchala lands the left hand. Grazing right hook from Gomis.



Ruchala misses with a high kick. He tries to go for a takedown but Gomis fends it off. Ruchala clinched up and lands a knee. Gomis with a counter punch.



Ruchala persistent in the clinch and then lands a good takedown. Ruchala in half-guard and focusing on control here. Ruchala trying to progress to full mount but Gomis gets to a knee against the cage and gradually starts to get back to his feet.



Final 15 seconds and Gomis breaks away and lands a spinning kick to the body. Leg kick for Ruchala. High kick attempt from Gomis misses.



Round Three



A few swings and misses early in the final round, then an eye-poke to Ruchala forces a time-out. Replay shows Gomis extended his fingers as he was throwing a punch, so it's not a nice one. Thankfully Ruchala is able to continue.

Series of rapid-fire kicks from Gomis. Ruchala returns fire. In close Gomis lands knees to the body.



Another good shot to the body from Gomis. Jab for Ruchala. Body kick for Ruchala. Ruchala with a spinning body kick attempt, but then switches to a takedown attempt. Gomis fends that off though and then reverses the clinch against the cage.



Knee to the body from Ruchala. Back to striking range. Grazing punch from Gomis. Now a kick. calf kick for him. He lands another.



Body kick for Ruchala. He lunges into a punch. Ruchala with a head kick that at least partially landed and Gomis is now looking more vulnerable. Ruchala trying to capitalize, but suddenly Gomis blasts him with a couple of big punches that seem to take some of the wind out of his opponent sails.



Gomis with a takedown of his own now. Back to the feet they go, but in the final few seconds Gomis gets another takedown and keeps Ruchala on his knees until the horn sounds.



Decision



This was a competitive fight, but Gomis got the better of the first and final rounds to make up for Ruchala’s control time on top in the second, leading him to a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).













