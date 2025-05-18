Bellator Champ Patchy Mix Signs For UFC; Fights Mario Bautista At UFC 316

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has signed for the UFC and will make his debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June 7th.



The 31-year-old Mix holds a 20-1 career record, including amassing a 10-1 campaign in the Bellator promotion over a five year period.



A dominant grappler with 13 career wins via submission, Mix won Bellator’s final 135lb tournament in 2023, then seized the title by defeating Sergio Pettis by submission and successfully defended it on the scorecards against Magomed Magomedov last year.



Now he’ll look to make his mark in the UFC’s bantamweight division against the 31-year-old Bautista, who is currently on a seven-fight winning streak in the Octagon that’s taken his overall career record to 15-2.



Bautista is currently ranked No.10 in the division after his back-to-back victories over Ricky Simon and Jose Aldo last year.



Mix vs. Buatista joins a UFC 316 card that will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, while in the co-main event women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena takes on Kayla Harrison. The line-up also includes the likes of Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer, Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland and Sergey Spivak vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta.