Bellator Champ Patchy Mix Signs For UFC; Fights Mario Bautista At UFC 316

By Ross Cole

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has signed for the UFC and will make his debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June 7th. The 31-year-old Mix holds a 20-1 career record, including amassing a 10-1 campaign in the Bellator promotion over a five year period. A dominant grappler with 13 career wins via ...

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has signed for the UFC and will make his debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June 7th.

The 31-year-old Mix holds a 20-1 career record, including amassing a 10-1 campaign in the Bellator promotion over a five year period.

A dominant grappler with 13 career wins via submission, Mix won Bellator’s final 135lb tournament in 2023, then seized the title by defeating Sergio Pettis by submission and successfully defended it on the scorecards against Magomed Magomedov last year.

Now he’ll look to make his mark in the UFC’s bantamweight division against the 31-year-old Bautista, who is currently on a seven-fight winning streak in the Octagon that’s taken his overall career record to 15-2.

Bautista is currently ranked No.10 in the division after his back-to-back victories over Ricky Simon and Jose Aldo last year.

Mix vs. Buatista joins a UFC 316 card that will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, while in the co-main event women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena takes on Kayla Harrison. The line-up also includes the likes of Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer, Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland and Sergey Spivak vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Bellator Champ Patchy Mix Signs For UFC; Fights Mario Bautista At UFC 316

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has signed for the UFC and will make his debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June ...

UFC Fight Night 256 Post-Fight Interviews

Check out UFC Fight Night 256 post-fight interviews with the winners from last night’s main card in Las Vegas. Michael Morales Mairon Santos Nursulton ...

UFC Fight Night 256 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight night 256 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors went ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United