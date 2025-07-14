Ben Askren Vows Not To Feel Sorry For Himself In Latest Hospital Update

By Ross Cole

Ben Askren has issued a positive video update from his hospital bed where he continues to recover from a double lung transplant following a life-threatening battle with severe pneumonia. The 40-year-old Askren looks and sounds better than his first video update last week, and importantly he also has a chance to showcase his mental strength ...

The 40-year-old Askren looks and sounds better than his first video update last week, and importantly he also has a chance to showcase his mental strength by vowing not to feel sorry for himself, despite the life-changing operation he has undergone.

“I’m going to plead guilty, I felt guilty for myself one time,” Askren admits in the video. “And that doesn’t do anyone any good.

“I thought ‘man, I never smoked one cigarette, never smoked any weed, never did anything. Why did my lungs get stolen from me? Why isn’t this happening to someone who smokes?’ Then I realized, it happened.

“So I can be bitter and angry, I could whine and cry, but that’s not going to help anybody. I am where I am now and I’m going to move forward the best that I can.

So I hope you guys are enjoying the updates, I will not feel sorry for myself, I’m going to be out of here very soon so I hope you have a great day. Peace.”

Ben Askren Vows Not To Feel Sorry For Himself In Latest Hospital Update

