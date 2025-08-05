Ben Askren Walks A Lap Around Hospital Ward As Recovery Continues

Ben Askren has been back in hospital in recent days due to concerns over a potential infection following his double-lung transplant, but he’s making the most of his time there by re-learning to walk, and judging by his latest video he’s making great progress.



“That’s progress,” Askren said after completing a lap around the hospital ward. “I’m gassed! Seems pathetic one lap of walking can get you that tired, but that was my almost third lap today, so I’m making some good progress. Hope you guys are doing the same with your lives.”

Update #9- Making progress (i didn’t pee my pants, I spilled my water😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6UoFGtxk6H — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) August 4, 2025