Ben Askren Walks A Lap Around Hospital Ward As Recovery Continues

By Ross Cole

Ben Askren has been back in hospital in recent days due to concerns over a potential infection following his double-lung transplant, but he’s making the most of his time there by re-learning to walk, and judging by his latest video he’s making great progress. “That’s progress,” Askren said after completing a lap around the hospital ...

Ben Askren has been back in hospital in recent days due to concerns over a potential infection following his double-lung transplant, but he’s making the most of his time there by re-learning to walk, and judging by his latest video he’s making great progress.

“That’s progress,” Askren said after completing a lap around the hospital ward. “I’m gassed! Seems pathetic one lap of walking can get you that tired, but that was my almost third lap today, so I’m making some good progress. Hope you guys are doing the same with your lives.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

