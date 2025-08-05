Watch Demetrious Johnson Head Kick Streetbeefs fighter who Disrespected Him

Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson is not only considered one of the best MMA fighters of all-time, but also one of the sport’s good guys too, so it takes a lot to make him angry.



However, agreeing to train a couple of clownshoes competing in the Streetbeefs promotion soon led to his patience wearing thin as one fighter, ‘Winged C’ repeatedly disrespected him.



“He kept saying good boy,” Johnson said afterwards as he recalled the moment he lost his cool while sparring. “Does he realize I’m f*cking 38 years old and have done this for 20 f*cking years?

“I was about to go to a little f*cking dark place. … They’re always clip farming. It just f*cking pissed me off.”



In the video Johnson is seeing throwing a light head kick at ‘Winged C’ that drops him, before proceeding to put both him and his knucklehead training partner Death Sentence firmly in their place.



“Shut the f**k up! The clown show is over,” Johnson barked at Death Sentence, who had sought out his help after being knocked out in a fight. “You want to get f****n good or do you want to keep going with this circus act? Cuz I don’t want to waste my time with this f****n clown show s**t.



“You guys don’t want to get f—— good and keep playing around, I’m very passionate about fighting, I’m very passionate about getting people better but I’m not passionate about doing it to try and get clips and s—… You guys live in a different generation than I do.”



Associating with Streetbeef seems like it would be a better fit for Sean Strickland more than MMA royalty like Johnson, but even so he hopes he knocked some sense into them.



“This isn’t a proud moment that I’m proud of,” Johnson said afterwards. “I get nothing out of [it]. He was asking for it and he was pushing me to that limit, and I don’t usually get to that limit, especially in a very, very long time.

“But I felt it was necessary to do that. And, yeah, hopefully they f*cking learned from that.”