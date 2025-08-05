Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov Set For UFC 320

A middleweight fight between Joe Pyfer and Abus Magomedov has been added to the UFC 320 card on October 4th in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old Pyfer is coming in off back-to-back wins, having knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault in just 95 seconds at UFC 303 in June of last year, while just a couple of months ago at UFC 316 he claimed a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum.



In total that leaves ‘Bodybagz’ with a 5-1 record in the Octagon since joining from the Contender Series back in 2022, but he’s not yet found his way into the rankings at 185lbs.



On the other hand, the 34-year-old Magomedov has been able to force his way onto the middleweight ladder at No.14 thanks to his current three-fight winning streak.



Magomedov beat Warlley Alves by unanimous decision in May of last year, followed by an arm-triangle submission finish over Brunno Ferreira that September, while in April of this year he defeated Michel Pereira on the scorecards.



It should be noted however that Magomedov did have a tougher time back in 2023 when higher profile fights against Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho led to TKO and decision losses respectively.



Pyfer vs. Magomedov joins a UFC 320 card that’s set to be headlined by a light-heavyweight title rematch between current champion Magomed Ankalaev and former kingpin Alex Pereira, while bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili faces Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event.