Bobby Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy Added To UFC 313

By Ross Cole

A lightweight fight between Bobby Green and Mauricio Ruffy has been added to the UFC 313 event in Las Vegas on March 8th.

The 38-year-old Green, who these days goes by the first name ‘King’, fought twice last year, earning a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300, before suffering a submission loss to Paddy Pimblett a few months later.

That leaves the lightweight veteran 3-2 in his last five Octagon appearances, and he currently holds the UFC record for having the most total strikes landed in UFC history (2087) and most significant strikes landed (1860).

Green will now fight a rising talent 10 years his junior in the 28-year-old Ruffy, who has impressed since joining from the Contender Series in 2023, picking up back-to-back wins over Jamie Mullarkey and James Llontop last year.

That leaves the Brazilian with an 11-1 record overall in his career to date, and it seems he’s already made enough of an impact to be rewarded with his most high-profile fight to date.

Green vs. Ruffy joins a UFC 313 card that will be headlined by a light-heavyweight title clash between current champion Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, while Justin Gaethjer vs. Dan Hooker has been lined up for a five-round co-main event.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

