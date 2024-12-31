Chael Sonnen Casts Doubt On Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul Fight

Conor McGregor and his Mac Life site recently reposted a story claiming that he’d be boxing Logan Paul in a money-spinning fight in Mumbai, India next year, but Chael Sonnen has now spoken out to call his bluff.

“There is a very big former champion that’s a star of the mixed martial arts. His name is Conor McGregor,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “He is claiming that he’s going to get $250 million to go box Logan Paul in India for a billionaire investor who wants to bring attention and tourism to India.

“Not a single word is true. You’ve got to understand, Conor is not boxing Logan Paul. There is not a billionaire in India looking to bring people over and change tourism. That is something that is exclusively done by a government. There’s no check for $250,000,000… He’s kidding. You’re not supposed to believe any of that to be true.”



Aspects of the story certainly seemed highly dubious, particularly the sums of money each fighter was reportedly being guaranteed.



And while there may be a grain of truth that the fight has been discussed, at least on a preliminary level, it would also be a huge shift in policy if Dana White greenlit another circus-show style boxing match involving a UFC fighter given that he’s repeatedly distanced himself from doing so since the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight over seven years ago.

For the time being though McGregor will be happy to keep his name in the headlines for any other reason than having lost his recent civil case in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room several years ago.