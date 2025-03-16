Chidi Njokuani Beats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos By TKO In Rd2 At UFC Fight Night 254

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

A knee strike from Chidi Njokuani in the second round against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos tonight at UFC Fight Night 254 paved the way for a TKO finish on the mat. Round One Njokuani with a push kick to start. Calf kick from Zaleski. Front kick upstairs attempted by Njokuani. Nice push kick from Njokuani ...

A knee strike from Chidi Njokuani in the second round against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos tonight at UFC Fight Night 254 paved the way for a TKO finish on the mat.

Round One

Njokuani with a push kick to start. Calf kick from Zaleski. Front kick upstairs attempted by Njokuani. Nice push kick from Njokuani to stop Zaleski moving into range. Kick from Njokuani strays to the groin and forces a time-out.

Zaleski recovers quickly. Back to kicks they go. Push kick from Njokuani and then a front kick upstairs just misses. Zeleski with a right hook that staggers Njokuani for a moment, but he recovers.

Njokuani seems ok as they go back to it. Zaleski driving into a takedown now, but Njokuani is able to defend against that for now against the cage.

Zaleski happy to stay clinched up, but eventually backs up. Front kicks working to the body from Njokauni. Missed hook from Zaleski and nice knee in response from Njokuani.

Round Two

Leg kicks exchanged. They both fire off punches too but neither lands cleanly. Zaleski attempts a takedown, but it’s blocked.

High kick from Njokuani just grazes over the top of Zaleski’s head. Low kick for Njokuani. Now the front kick to the body. Superman punch from Zaleski. He gets caught with an eyepoke which forces another brief time-out.

Front kick to the body from Njokuani. Now a body kick from him. Low kick for Zaleski and one comes back in return.

Zaleski punches his way into range, but Njokuani goes for the muay thai clinch and blasts him with a knee to the head that sends him crashing to the canvas. Njokuani follows him down an unleashes a barrage of punches and then elbow strikes to secure a TKO finish at 2.19mins of the second round!

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Chidi Njokuani Beats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos By TKO In Rd2 At UFC Fight Night 254

A knee strike from Chidi Njokuani in the second round against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos tonight at UFC Fight Night 254 paved the way ...

Alexander Hernandez Beats Kurt Holobaugh By Decision At UFC Fight Night 254

Alexander Hernandez emerged with a unanimous decision victory over Kurt Holobaugh tonight at UFC Fight Night 254. Round One Hernandez with a front kick ...

Da’Mon Blackshear Taps Out Cody Gibson With Kimura At UFC Fight Night 254

Da’Mon Blackshear found himself being outworked by Cody Gibson at times tonight at UFC Fight Night 254, but his quality on the mat eventually ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United